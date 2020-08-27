Rapids City, Ill. (KWQC) -

Patti Ernst Dalaska from Pulse 84 Energy Station in Rapids City joined PSL over Zoom to feature the drive-thru business that offers all kinds of delicious caffeination and specialty drinks. Pulse 84 Energy Station opened in December and is easily accessible off of Highway 84---which must have inspired the “84″ part of the business name.

Paula sampled one of the coffee floats (yes, coffee with ice cream!) and said it was one of the most delicious drinks she’s ever had a chance to enjoy!

Pulse 84 Energy Station / 210 11th St. Unit C / Rapids City, IL

After a not so good night (getting comfy was rough last night) Pulse 84 Energy Station made my morning, Thank you! 😘 Posted by Kim Engelkens Plumb on Saturday, August 15, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.