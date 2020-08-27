Advertisement

Revive Cafe Now at Farmer’s Market

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The East Moline cafe and wellness center now has a presence at the Freight House Farmer’s Market. Michele Dorbeck of Revive Cafe joins the show to highlight the food from the farmer’s market location. Revive Cafe is part of the Revive & Renew Wholistic Therapy and Wellness Center in East Moline. One of their most popular products is their bottled Lemon & Herb salad dressing.

Revive & Renew Wholistic Therapy and Wellness Center / 4360 Kennedy Drive / East Moline, IL / 309-207-3271

Freight House Farmers Market / 421 West River Drive, Davenport / 563-322-6009/ Open Wed., Sat., & Sun

SCORE Client Michele Dorbeck, owner of Revive Cafe, is operating at a new (second) Revive Cafe location in the...

Posted by SCORE Mentors on Sunday, August 23, 2020

