Revive Cafe Now at Farmer’s Market

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The East Moline cafe and wellness center now has a presence at the Freight House Farmer’s Market. Michele Dorbeck of Revive Cafe joins the show to highlight the food from the farmer’s market location. Revive Cafe is part of the Revive & Renew Wholistic Therapy and Wellness Center in East Moline. One of their most popular products is their bottled Lemon & Herb salad dressing.

Revive & Renew Wholistic Therapy and Wellness Center / 4360 Kennedy Drive / East Moline, IL / 309-207-3271

Freight House Farmers Market / 421 West River Drive, Davenport / 563-322-6009/ Open Wed., Sat., & Sun

