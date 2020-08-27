Advertisement

Rock Island County announces one new death, additional cases of COVID-19

Officials with the Rock Island County Health Department have announced one death and 17 new cases of COVID-19. (KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Officials with the Rock Island County Health Department have announced one death and 17 new cases of COVID-19.

Health officials say a man in his 80′s, who had been living in a long-term care facility, has died from COVID-19. This brings the county’s total of deaths from this virus to 57.

“We are saddened to report another death today,” said Rock Island County Health Department’s administrator, Nita Ludwig. “The average age of newly infected people we’re reporting today is 45. Younger people who aren’t as sick or who aren’t showing COVID-19 symptoms can spread the virus to people who can become life-threateningly ill. Please give all in our community the best chance to avoid infection by wearing a mask, keeping at least 6 feet between you and others, and washing your hands.”

The 17 new cases are listed below, this brings the county’s total of confirmed cases to 2,123. Currently, 13 patients are hospitalized in Rock Island County.

The new cases are:

· 2 men in their 80s

· 1 man in his 70s

· 2 men in their 60s

· 1 man in his 40s

· 1 man in his 30s

· 2 men in their 20s

· 1 man in his teens

· 1 woman in her 60s

· 1 woman in her 40s

· 3 woman in their 30s

· 2 girls in their teens

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

We all must continue to do our part to prevent further spread of COVID-19 by:

· Washing your hands frequently

· Watching your distance  Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wearing a face covering when you must go out

