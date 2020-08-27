Swimmer found safe in Mississippi River near Credit Island Thursday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department says a swimmer was found safe in the Mississippi River on Thursday.

According to the fire department, someone was swimming in the river and due to a “misunderstanding” the friend called for help.

Three boats were on the river near Credit Island searching for the swimmer around noon. Officials say the swimmer was found safe and got checked by emergency personnel as a safety precaution.

