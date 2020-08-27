Taking off the “Quarantine 15”

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

Jon Hunt, Personal Trainer with 8 ONE 8 Fitness, joined PSL virtually to describe the fitness and nutrition services available to those interested in confronting weight gain, lack of exercise, or poor eating habits that have prevailed during these months of COVID quarantine.

Many fitness options are available depending on the comfort level of the participant. Instead of an overcrowded gym, their trainers meet you at your most convenient location, whether it’s your home, work, or our private studio. 8 ONE 8 Fitness features one-on-one training which is the ultimate luxury when compared to the chaotic atmosphere, lines, and distractions of a big box gym or fitness.

8 ONE 8 Fitness website / 724 40th Avenue / Bettendorf, IA 52722 / 563.505.1079

