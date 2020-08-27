TV6’s Skubie Mageza continues advocating for racial equity.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Wednesday night, after news that multiple professional teams refused to play in protests of the police shooting of a black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, TV6′s Skubie Mageza, a strong advocate for racial equity, opened up again and gave viewers a perspective as a black sports broadcaster and a black man.

Due to NBA restrictions, TV6 cannot publish their video online, but, the transcript from his story is below. You can view Mageza’s thoughts on the situation in the video player above.

“The date August 26, 2016… the day Collin Kapernick took a knee during the National Anthem to protest police brutalities against black people.

Now, today, same date, four years later, we witness another monumental moment in sports with the Milwaukee Bucks deciding to protest their NBA playoff game against the Orland Magic in the wake of the Jacob Blake police shooting.

The Bucks-Magic game was scheduled to start just after 3 p.m. but the Bucks coaches and players stayed in the locker room at tip-off.

The shooting of Jacob Blake occurred in Kenosha Wisconsin which is just 45 minutes outside of Milwaukee.

Players in the NBA bubble have been adamant about speaking on social justice issues and before they arrived to the bubble, they were hesitant on the NBA restart because some of them thought the game would distract the masses from these important social justice issues.

But, now that they’re in the bubble and not much has changed, players have said they felt helpless in the bubble and wanted to do more to help in the fight for change, so they decided to protest the basketball game.

While inside the locker room, the Bucks were able to get the Wisconsin Attorney General, Josh Kaul, and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes on a conference call to talk about what they should do next.

Shortly after, Game 5 of each playoff series was postponed by the NBA with all teams deciding to protest – Bucks vs. Magic, Rockets vs Thunder, and Lakers vs.Trailblazers - all rescheduled.

And, in response to that, the same sentiment was felt on other sports, the Milwaukee Brewers joined in protest resulting in 3 MLB games being postponed along with games in the WNA, MLS, and Tennis – all joined in on taking a break from sports to focus on a larger issue at hand.” And, it’s such a significant moment because the last time we saw a game boycotted by an NBA team was in 1961. It was when a Lexington Kentucky restaurant refused to seat Celtics legend Bill Russel and his teammates because of his skin color - so he and his black teammates boycotted their exhibition game making a groundbreaking statement when black athletes were supposed to look the other way.

But here we are, 50 years later, still boycotting games, still fighting for equality, and still fighting to matter.

if you can cheer on your favorite team, share their excitement and joy and celebrate each buzzer-beater - then you should be able to sympathize with their pain off the court.

The reason why these players are so hurt and why black people are so bothered by police brutalities is because we understand, “that could be me” and the reason why it happened to that person is because of their skin color. And we protest, we tweet, donate, and much more. But, even after all that, we feel defeated and helpless because the same thing keeps happening. So, what’s next? Vote, have those important conversations, and be peaceful about the way we protest. I salute the NBA players because they stood for something they believed in, even though it meant losing everything they’ve been working for. "

“While news employees may not engage in partisan political activity, racism is not political and to oppose its manifestations is not a political activity.”

That statement was included in an email from station leadership to employees earlier this week.

We at KWQC TV6 do not have answers or solutions, but we are ready to have important conversations. We can, we must, and we will listen to our employees, just as our journalists are listening to those on the streets protesting and those on the streets protecting.

As a journalism-based organization, we typically don’t take “sides” regarding current events. Rather, we believe that companies primarily engaged in covering the news should refrain from commenting on the news.

TV6 believes, however, that the protests over the past week have shined a light on a matter of basic human rights that transcends the “news” and has no “sides.”

We believe every person deserves respect and inclusion, regardless of race, gender, nationality, sexual orientation, abilities, and background. We acknowledge that this simple basic truth is not practiced, honored, and celebrated as it should be. Many of us cannot truly ever understand what Black Americans and other minorities experience in America and the impacts of discriminatory behavior that they experience. We must do better, as a station, as a company, as a country, and as a society.

We appreciate the support of our parent company on the statements expressed here and our courageous TV6 employees who are anticipating similar, difficult conversations in the weeks and months ahead.

