United Township High School reports 2 COVID-19 cases

United Township High School
United Township High School(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EAST MOLINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Three weeks into the school year United Township High School is reporting cases of COVID-19.

According to the high school’s website, two students have tested positive.

“Classes are still in session,” Superintendent Jay Morrow said in a news release to TV6. “Appropriate contact tracing was used to notify any potential students impacted.”

Superintendent Jay Morrow staff members and students identified as having prolonged close contact with those infected are being placed into quarantine for 14 days.

The school is conducting a deep clean of areas that may have been impacted.

