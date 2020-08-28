Advertisement

1-year-old becomes Georgia’s youngest COVID-19 victim

In this Aug. 8, 2020, photo face masks hang from an IV pole at a hospital in Portland, Ore.
In this Aug. 8, 2020, photo face masks hang from an IV pole at a hospital in Portland, Ore.(Jenny Kane | AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) - A 1-year-old boy is now Georgia’s youngest victim to die from COVID-19.

The state Department of Public Health included the suburban Atlanta boy in a table of deaths released Friday.

The department says the boy had a chronic underlying condition that may have contributed to his death, but released no further information.

The Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Officer says it can’t release further information until the boy’s death certificate is completed.

He’s one of 5,471 people to die in Georgia so far from the respiratory illness. Deaths from Georgia’s summer spike remain elevated, having averaged 68 over the seven days ending Friday.

The boy displaces a 7-year-old Chatham County boy as the state’s youngest victim of the respiratory illness. A preliminary count by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found only 29 deaths involving coronavirus among children younger than five nationwide.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Illinois health officials provide guidance for state polling locations

Updated: 20 minutes ago

News

Martin Luther King Jr. Center to offer remote learning care for Rock Island-Milan students

Updated: 22 minutes ago

News

Crews pour concrete, paint arch joints for new I-74 Bridge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Angela Rose
There are additional updates on Moline traffic around the bridge work.

News

Davenport Police: Body found in river near boat ramp off Marquette Street

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

Man charged with crashing vehicle into Davenport car dealership

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

New Windsor under boil order

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The city clerk told TV6 the boil order is in effect until further notice.

News

Arrest affidavits reveal new details on fatal shooting in Davenport apartment Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

One dead after single-vehicle accident in Port Byron

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency to go back to normal hours on Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Health officials warn of COVID-19 exposure at The Forum in Macomb

Updated: 2 hours ago