Arrest affidavits reveal new details on fatal shooting in Davenport apartment Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Arrest affidavits filed Friday reveal new details about the shooting death of 45-year-old Sylvester Eddings in a Davenport apartment early Saturday.

On Thursday, the Davenport Police Department announced the arrests of Demarcus Laron Liddell, 33, of Coal Valley, Taneshia Nashay Coleman, 36, of Davenport, and Cordell McDowell, 32, also of Coal Valley, on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.

The murder charge is a Class A felony punishable by a mandatory sentence of life without parole.

Liddell and Coleman are expected to make an appearance in Scott County Court via video arraignment Friday morning. McDowell is currently in the Muscatine County Jail on an unrelated charge, according to police.

A fourth person, Derrick D. Hargrett, 33, of Rockford, Illinois, also is facing first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony charges. He currently is not in custody, according to police.

According to arrest affidavits filed in Coleman and Liddell’s cases:

The four conspired to rob Eddings at Coleman’s apartment in the 6500 block of North Harrison Street.

Liddell and Coleman, who was at the apartment at the time, texted each other to discuss the details of the robbery.

Coleman said in the text exchange that Eddings was at the apartment and that the three men should come to the back door, which is how he, McDowell, and Hargrett got inside the apartment as captured by surveillance video.

One of the men was armed with a gun. Eddings was pistol-whipped before he was fatally shot.

A third adult and a child also were in the apartment at the time of the shooting, according to the affidavits.

Liddell was arrested Wednesday and initially charged with first-degree burglary and conspiracy in connection with the case. Those charges were still pending as of Friday morning, court records show.

Police ask anyone with information as to Hargrett’s whereabouts to call the police department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.

Derrick Hargrett, 33, of Rockford, Illinois, is wanted on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and conspiracy to commit a felony in the Aug. 22 shooting death of 45-year-old Sylvester Eddings. (Davenport Police Department)

