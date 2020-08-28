Advertisement

Arrest affidavits reveal new details on fatal shooting in Davenport apartment Saturday

On Thursday, the Davenport Police Department announced the arrests of Demarcus Laron Liddell, 33, of Coal Valley, Taneshia Nashay Coleman, 36, of Davenport, and Cordell McDowell, 32, also of Coal Valley, on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and conspiracy in the Aug. 22 shooting death of 45-year-old Sylvester Eddings.
On Thursday, the Davenport Police Department announced the arrests of Demarcus Laron Liddell, 33, of Coal Valley, Taneshia Nashay Coleman, 36, of Davenport, and Cordell McDowell, 32, also of Coal Valley, on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and conspiracy in the Aug. 22 shooting death of 45-year-old Sylvester Eddings.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Arrest affidavits filed Friday reveal new details about the shooting death of 45-year-old Sylvester Eddings in a Davenport apartment early Saturday.

On Thursday, the Davenport Police Department announced the arrests of Demarcus Laron Liddell, 33, of Coal Valley, Taneshia Nashay Coleman, 36, of Davenport, and Cordell McDowell, 32, also of Coal Valley, on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.

The murder charge is a Class A felony punishable by a mandatory sentence of life without parole.

Liddell and Coleman are expected to make an appearance in Scott County Court via video arraignment Friday morning. McDowell is currently in the Muscatine County Jail on an unrelated charge, according to police.

A fourth person, Derrick D. Hargrett, 33, of Rockford, Illinois, also is facing first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony charges. He currently is not in custody, according to police.

According to arrest affidavits filed in Coleman and Liddell’s cases:

The four conspired to rob Eddings at Coleman’s apartment in the 6500 block of North Harrison Street.

Liddell and Coleman, who was at the apartment at the time, texted each other to discuss the details of the robbery.

Coleman said in the text exchange that Eddings was at the apartment and that the three men should come to the back door, which is how he, McDowell, and Hargrett got inside the apartment as captured by surveillance video.

One of the men was armed with a gun. Eddings was pistol-whipped before he was fatally shot.

A third adult and a child also were in the apartment at the time of the shooting, according to the affidavits.

Liddell was arrested Wednesday and initially charged with first-degree burglary and conspiracy in connection with the case. Those charges were still pending as of Friday morning, court records show.

Police ask anyone with information as to Hargrett’s whereabouts to call the police department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.

Derrick Hargrett, 33, of Rockford, Illinois, is wanted on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and conspiracy to commit a felony in the Aug. 22 shooting death of 45-year-old Sylvester Eddings.
Derrick Hargrett, 33, of Rockford, Illinois, is wanted on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and conspiracy to commit a felony in the Aug. 22 shooting death of 45-year-old Sylvester Eddings.(Davenport Police Department)

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KWQC

First Alert Day Friday 8/28/20 For Possible Severe Storms

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Phelps
Strong storms possible Friday afternoon.

News

QCA woman loses mom to COVID-19 after outbreak at long-term care facility

Updated: 8 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

Local

QCA woman loses mom to COVID-19 after outbreak at long-term care facility

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Spencer Maki
The daughter of a Quad Cities woman who passed away from COVID-19 on Monday is hoping to help others and spread awareness.

News

Davenport Police: 1 wanted, 3 in custody in homicide investigation

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The Davenport Police Criminal Investigation Division has charged four people in relation to a homicide investigation.

Latest News

Storm Recovery

Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency to go back to normal hours on Monday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Clinton County residents may bring in brush from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 29.

News

Health officials warn of COVID-19 exposure at The Forum in Macomb

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Health officials from the department say they are working with The Forum to provide guidance.

News

Henry Dinkins set for pre-trial conference Friday

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Fourth grade teacher in Sherrard shares her experience at school

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

University of Iowa President praises Gov. Reynolds for taking action on new restrictions

Updated: 12 hours ago

VOD Recordings

Moline family hoping to find stranger who found missing wallet

Updated: 13 hours ago
A Moline woman who lost her wallet and had it returned to her is hoping to find the person she calls her “guardian angel.”