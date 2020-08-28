Advertisement

Big Ten in talks for a new start date to fall sports

Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Big Ten is having discussions on the possibility of a new start date for fall sports. According to ESPN and CBS Sports, Thanksgiving weekend is one of several options as a start date for the football season.

An option that has generated the most discussion is a January start date with eight or nine games scheduled at indoor venues. Venues such as Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ford Field in Detroit and U.S Bank Stadium in Minneapolis are being considered to host the Big Ten football games.

On August 11th the Big Ten became the first power five conference to postpone it’s football season. Since then there has been criticism against the Big Ten on the decision. Parents of athletes from several of the schools have wrote letters and protested the decision asking for more transparency.

