Advertisement

Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency to go back to normal hours on Monday

Trash and Recycling (MGN Image)
Trash and Recycling (MGN Image)(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON CO., Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency says it will be ending extended hours for the disposal of yard waste due to the recent derecho storm.

According to the agency’s news release, Clinton County residents may bring in brush (weather permitting) from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 29. Normal hours for trash disposal on Saturday will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon. No garbage transactions will take place for the rest of the weekend after noon on Saturday.

All agency facilities will be closed on Sunday, August 30.

The agency says it will return to regular hours on Monday, August 31. Normal hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

Clinton County residents may dispose of brush for no charge through at least the rest of the month. Normal fees apply for garbage disposal.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Health officials warn of COVID-19 exposure at The Forum in Macomb

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Health officials from the department say they are working with The Forum to provide guidance.

News

Henry Dinkins set for pre-trial conference Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Fourth grade teacher in Sherrard shares her experience at school

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

University of Iowa President praises Gov. Reynolds for taking action on new restrictions

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Moline family hoping to find stranger who found missing wallet

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Moline woman who lost her wallet and had it returned to her is hoping to find the person she calls her “guardian angel.”

News

Davenport Police: 2 wanted, 2 in custody in homicide investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
he Davenport Police Criminal Investigation Division has charged four people in relation to a homicide investigation.

News

Galesburg police share hit-and-run video calling incident ‘clearly intentional’

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Police say the hit-and-run happened Wednesday afternoon in the 200 block of Day Street in Galesburg.

News

16 American Red Cross volunteers from Illinois helping with Hurricane Laura relief

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
TV6 spoke to Executive Director Trish Burnett about the need in the area.

News

Moline family hoping to find stranger who found missing wallet

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
A Moline woman who lost her wallet and had it returned to her is hoping to find the person she calls her “guardian angel.”

News

16 American Red Cross volunteers from Illinois helping with Hurricane Laura relief

Updated: 4 hours ago