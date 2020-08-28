Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency to go back to normal hours on Monday

CLINTON CO., Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency says it will be ending extended hours for the disposal of yard waste due to the recent derecho storm.

According to the agency’s news release, Clinton County residents may bring in brush (weather permitting) from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 29. Normal hours for trash disposal on Saturday will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon. No garbage transactions will take place for the rest of the weekend after noon on Saturday.

All agency facilities will be closed on Sunday, August 30.

The agency says it will return to regular hours on Monday, August 31. Normal hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

Clinton County residents may dispose of brush for no charge through at least the rest of the month. Normal fees apply for garbage disposal.

