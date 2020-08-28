Crews pour concrete, paint arch joints for new I-74 Bridge

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The Iowa and Illinois departments of transportation shared a few updates and pictures on the I-74 bridge on Facebook.

Transportation officials say crews have started pouring concrete for the Iowa-bound side of the bridge. Crews have recently also worked on painting the arch joins.

Ironworkers have also been torquing the anchor roads on the Illinois-bound arch.

An update on Moline traffic and photos of the progress were shared in the following Facebook posts:

