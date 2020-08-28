Advertisement

Crews pour concrete, paint arch joints for new I-74 Bridge

The Iowa and Illinois departments of transportation shared pictures of the new I-74 Bridge on Facebook this week.
The Iowa and Illinois departments of transportation shared pictures of the new I-74 Bridge on Facebook this week.(Iowa and Illinois Department of Transportation)
By Angela Rose
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The Iowa and Illinois departments of transportation shared a few updates and pictures on the I-74 bridge on Facebook.

Transportation officials say crews have started pouring concrete for the Iowa-bound side of the bridge. Crews have recently also worked on painting the arch joins.

Ironworkers have also been torquing the anchor roads on the Illinois-bound arch.

An update on Moline traffic and photos of the progress were shared in the following Facebook posts:

Construction Update: Moline Tonight, there will be a traffic shift on southbound 19th Street between 7th Avenue and...

Posted by I-74 River Bridge on Thursday, August 27, 2020

Happy Friday, QC! Here are a few more photos from yesterday's arch deck concrete pour for the Iowa-bound bridge. Crews...

Posted by I-74 River Bridge on Friday, August 28, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Illinois health officials provide guidance for state polling locations

Updated: 22 minutes ago

News

Martin Luther King Jr. Center to offer remote learning care for Rock Island-Milan students

Updated: 24 minutes ago

News

Davenport Police: Body found in river near boat ramp off Marquette Street

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Man charged with crashing vehicle into Davenport car dealership

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

New Windsor under boil order

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The city clerk told TV6 the boil order is in effect until further notice.

News

Arrest affidavits reveal new details on fatal shooting in Davenport apartment Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

One dead after single-vehicle accident in Port Byron

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency to go back to normal hours on Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Health officials warn of COVID-19 exposure at The Forum in Macomb

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Over 2,100 cases of COVID-19 reported in Illinois on Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago