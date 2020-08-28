Davenport Police: 2 wanted, 2 in custody in homicide investigation

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Criminal Investigation Division has charged four people in relation to a homicide investigation that began Saturday.

On Saturday morning, Davenport police responded to the 6500 block of N. Harrison Street for a report of shots fired in an apartment around 6:46 a.m.

Police say a man was shot and killed.

On Monday, Davenport police went to a Coal Valley residential area as a follow up to the investigation.

Davenport police say two people are now in custody and the other two have warrants issued for their arrest.

Here at the two people in custody:

Demarcus Liddell, 33, of Coal Valley, is charged with Murder 1st Degree, Robbery 1st Degree and Conspiracy. Police say he is currently in custody in the Scott County Jail. Liddell was originally charged with Burglary 1st Degree. Police say new information was obtained and the original charge has been amended.

Cordell McDowell, 32, of Coal Valley, is being charged with Murder 1st Degree, Robbery 1st Degree and Conspiracy. Police say he is currently in custody in Muscatine County Jail on an unrelated charge.

Here are the two people wanted:

Derrick Hargrett, 33, of Rockford, is being charged with Murder 1st Degree, Robbery 1st Degree and Conspiracy.

Taneshia Coleman, 36, of Davenport, is being charged with Murder 1st Degree, Robbery 1st Degree and Conspiracy.

The Davenport Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Hargrett and Coleman.

Detectives say this is an ongoing investigation.

