Davenport Police: Body found in river near boat ramp off Marquette Street

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police say a body has been found in the Mississippi River Friday afternoon near a boat ramp off Marquette Street.

According to a Davenport Police Department news release, police and the Davenport Fire Department responded to the Marquette Street Boat Ramp at approximately 2:15 p.m. for a report of a body floating in the river.

Police say a deceased man was located in the water near the boat ramp.

No foul play is suspected at this time, however police say they are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.