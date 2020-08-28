Advertisement

Davenport Police: Body found in river near boat ramp off Marquette Street

(MGN)
By Angela Rose
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police say a body has been found in the Mississippi River Friday afternoon near a boat ramp off Marquette Street.

According to a Davenport Police Department news release, police and the Davenport Fire Department responded to the Marquette Street Boat Ramp at approximately 2:15 p.m. for a report of a body floating in the river.

Police say a deceased man was located in the water near the boat ramp.

No foul play is suspected at this time, however police say they are continuing to investigate.

