Advertisement

Ecuador couple certified as oldest married pair, nearly 215 years between them

The two retired teachers live in Quito
Married couple Julio Mora Tapia, 110, and Waldramina Quinteros, 104, both retired teachers, pose for a photo at their home in Quito, Ecuador, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.
Married couple Julio Mora Tapia, 110, and Waldramina Quinteros, 104, both retired teachers, pose for a photo at their home in Quito, Ecuador, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.(Source: AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Julio Mora slipped away from his parents to secretly marry Waldramina Quinteros one February day. Both families disapproved.

Seventy-nine years later, they’re still together — he at 110 years of age, and she at 104, both lucid and both in good health, though relatives say they’re a little depressed because they miss their big family get-togethers due to the pandemic.

There are longer marriages, but at the moment no other between people so old, according to Guinness World Records — just short of a combined 215 years.

Mora was born on March 10, 1910, and Quinteros on October 16, 1915. They wed on February 7, 1941, in the first church built by the Spanish in Quito: La Iglesia de El Belen.

The two retired teachers live in Ecuador’s capital of Quito, where in mid-August they received the Guinness certification.

Their daughter Cecilia says they’re both lucid and active, although they no longer have the agility they had before. But “for a month they have been different, more downcast because they miss large family gatherings.”

And they can gather quite a crowd: four surviving children, 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

“Since March, we have not had any of that,” Cecilia said. “My parents need family contact “.

She said her father enjoys watching television and drinking milk and that her mother, who enjoys desserts, likes to read the newspaper every morning.

Previously listed as the oldest were an Austin, Texas, couple, Charlotte Henderson and John Henderson who have a combined age of 212 years and 52 days.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New Windsor under boil order

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The city clerk told TV6 the boil order is in effect until further notice.

News

Arrest affidavits reveal new details on fatal shooting in Davenport apartment Saturday

Updated: 46 minutes ago

News

One dead after single-vehicle accident in Port Byron

Updated: 48 minutes ago

News

Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency to go back to normal hours on Monday

Updated: 49 minutes ago

News

Health officials warn of COVID-19 exposure at The Forum in Macomb

Updated: 50 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Over 2,100 cases of COVID-19 reported in Illinois on Friday

Updated: 52 minutes ago

National

Ronnie Long, N.C. man who spent 44 years in prison, set free after rape conviction vacated

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
Ronnie Long’s conviction was vacated on Thursday and he was released from the Albemarle Correctional Institution shortly after 5 p.m.

News

Iowa officials report 2,663 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths

Updated: 53 minutes ago

Back To School

Martin Luther King Jr. Center to offer remote learning care for Rock Island-Milan students

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The program is free-of-charge to families.

News

Davenport Police: Body found in river near boat ramp off Marquette Street

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Angela Rose
Police say the body was found around 3:00 p.m. on Friday.