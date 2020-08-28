Health officials warn of COVID-19 exposure at The Forum in Macomb

MACOMB, Ill. (KWQC) - There was a public exposure to COVID-19 at The Forum in Macomb on Saturday. August 22 and Sunday, August 23, according to the McDonough County Health Department.

The health department says they were informed of the public exposure after contact tracing efforts.

Health officials from the department say they are working with the entertainment complex to provide guidance and to mitigate the situation.

According to health officials, The Forum is following CDC guidelines regarding cleaning and disinfection of their facility.

Anyone who visited The Forum on Saturday or Sunday is asked to monitor for symptoms. Health officials say those who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should seek testing.

The McDonough County Health Department noted the COVID-19 cases in the area have increased recently.

The health department provided the following information in a Facebook post on Thursday:

McDonough County changes since Wednesday, 8/26/20: Our total case count includes 13 cases from WIU

1 male in his 20s

1 male in his 30s

1 female in her 20s

WIU Confirmed Cases – 13

6 females ages 10-19

1 male age 10-19

5 females in their 20s

1 male in his 20s

WIU Confirmed Case Count does not include those students who have returned home for isolation.

