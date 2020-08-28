Iowa officials report 2,663 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths

(KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 2,663 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 12 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the total number of cases to 62,031, with a positivity rate of 10%, and 1,091 deaths. Public health officials also reported that the 14-day positivity rate statewide is 10.2.

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, 618,253 have been tested and 45,897 have recovered. Nearly 300 people were hospitalized, 40 of whom were admitted over the last 24-hours, and 91 were in the intensive care unit, according to the state’s website.

A breakdown of local counties includes:

Scott: 2,138 confirmed cases (up 56 cases since 10:30 a.m. Thursday); 29,220 tested; 1,604 recovered; 19 deaths; 7.3% positivity rate (14-day average).

Muscatine: 945 confirmed cases (up five cases since 10:30 a.m. Thursday); 7,688 tested; 768 recovered; 51 deaths (up two since 10:30 a.m. Thursday); 5.8% positivity rate (14-day average).

Clinton: 769 confirmed cases (up 31 cases since 10:30 a.m. Thursday); 7,464 tested; 309 recovered; nine deaths; 16.5% positivity rate (14-day average).

Des Moines: 519 confirmed cases (up 23 cases since 10:30 a.m. Thursday); 6,356 tested; 136 recovered; five deaths; 14,3% positivity rate (14-day average).

Lee: 358 confirmed cases (up 24 cases since 10:30 a.m. Thursday); 4,411 tested; 89 recovered; five deaths; 16.4 positivity rate (14-day average).

Henry: 243 confirmed cases (up 25 cases since 10:30 a.m. Thursday); 3,319 tested; 106 recovered; four deaths; 14% positivity rate (14-day average).

Jackson: 194 confirmed cases (up four cases since 10:30 a.m. Thursday); 3,059 tested; 136 recovered; one death; 6.9% positivity rate (14-day average).

Cedar: 147 confirmed cases (up one case since 10:30 a.m. Thursday); 2,842 tested; 117 recovered; one death; 3.1% positivity rate (14-day average).

Louisa: 392 confirmed cases (up six cases since 10:30 a.m. Thursday); 2,051 tested; 361 recovered; 14 deaths; 5.8% positivity rate (14-day average).

On Friday, IDPH said in a media release that is is now reporting positive and negative antigen test results following a “steadily increasing volume of the rapid-result tests across the state.

“While some states have chosen not to report antigen results, IDPH believes doing so will provide more complete information for Iowans,” according to the release.

Antigen testing is a new type of coronavirus diagnostic test that detects proteins on the surface of the virus and generates results faster than a PCR test, which detects the virus’s genetic material.

To-date, antigen tests have been included in Iowa’s total case count, but individual test results have been classified as “inconclusive” rather than as positive or negative cases, IDPH said.

“Public health has been conducting case investigations and contact tracing for all positive test results, including both antigen and PCR tests,” IDPH said in the release. “All individuals who test positive by PCR or antigen testing continue to be directed to quarantine for 10 days from the start of symptoms, have symptoms improving, and be fever-free for 24 hours before returning to work, school or normal activities.”

IDPH said it will continue to adjust its reporting to include new technologies, test types and information as the coronavirus response evolves.

According to the state’s website, the positivity rate for the antigen tests is 12.4%.

