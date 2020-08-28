Advertisement

Man arrested in East Moline; charged with having gun illegally

Aug. 28, 2020
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A 27-year-old man has been arrested in East Moline after police say they found a gun illegally in his home.

Police searched the home of Timothy D. Horne on Friday in the 200 block of 15th Avenue. During the search police say they found a gun.

Horne is being charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and is being held at the Rock Island County Jail.

The Moline Crisis Containment Unit performed the search warrant. The Quad Cities Federal Gang Task Force assisted.

