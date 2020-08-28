Man charged with crashing vehicle into Davenport car dealership

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Rock Island man is facing multiple charges after police say he crashed his vehicle into a Davenport car dealership and drove it through the business Thursday afternoon.

Ronald W. Nicodeums, 62, was booked into the Scott County Jail Thursday night on one count of first-degree burglary, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison; one count of first-degree criminal mischief, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison; and six counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison.

He also was cited for reckless driving.

Nicodeums remained in jail Friday afternoon on a $100,000 cash-only bond. He had a pretrial conference Sept. 4, court records show.

Davenport officers responded at 4:17 p.m. to Green Buick GMC, 3210 E. Kimberly Road, for a report of a disturbance.

According to arrest affidavits:

Nicodeums came to the dealership earlier and asked for money and a free oil change from employees. The manager declined his request and told him several times to leave.

He then got into his 2011 Chevrolet Cruz and left a parking spot at a high rate of speed, causing the tires to squeal.

Nicodeums then intentionally crashed his car through the south standard entry doors of the dealership by putting it in reverse and repeatedly colliding with the doors approximately three times before finally gaining access to the building.

He continued to drive through the business where several employees and customers were present. Nicodeums ran the car into several desks, walls, and one of the dealership’s vehicles.

He continued through the building and broke through the north exit doors with his front bumper, according to the affidavit.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.