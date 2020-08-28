Advertisement

Martin Luther King Jr. Center to offer remote learning care for Rock Island-Milan students

(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Martin Luther King Jr. The Community Center will soon offer remote and blended learning care, plus aftercare for Kindergarten through sixth grade students in the Rock Island-Milan School District.

The program will begin starting September 14 and run from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. It is free-of-charge to families.

“We know that remote learning puts working families in a bind,” Executive Director Jerry Jones said in a news release. “Not everyone has the option to stay home with children full-time. We planned this program in order to give families more choices.”

Staff will help students stay focused on remote learning schoolwork, as well as engage students in different fun activities, with a special emphasis on mental health/mindfulness and physical activity.

“We hear a lot about how stressful the Covid situation is for parents,” Youth Services Specialist Ivoryonna Clark said. “We recognize that children are also dealing with a lot of stress right now.”

Other activities will include robotics, gardening and film-making. A staff to student ratio of 1:5 is planned. Breakfast and lunch will be provided by NOURISH, a program managed by Two Rivers YMCA.

In the news release, those who work for the center say the safety of children and staff will be “paramount” and protocols will follow CDC guidelines. Masks will be required for all, social distancing will be enforced and students will spend as much time outdoors as possible. Facilities, furniture and supplies will be sanitized daily.

To begin, the MLK Center says it can accommodate 48 students. This will allow for small groups in separate areas of the building with little or no crossover between groups.

“If the demand is higher, we are prepared to explore expanding the program to different sites,” Jones said.

For more information or to register for the program call Ivy Clark at (309) 732 2987.

