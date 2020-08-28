One dead after single-vehicle accident in Port Byron

PORT BYRON, Ill. (KWQC) - One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in Port Byron Friday morning.

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the scene at approximately 8:00 a.m. on Friday at the 12900 block of 256th Street North in Port Byron.

Deputies say a 66-year-old male from Walnut, Illinois was driving a Ford Festiva going northbound around a curve on 256th Street North. Deputies say the vehicle left the roadway and struck an embankment.

According to deputies, the man was the only occupant of the vehicle and he was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the crash.

The crash is under investigation by the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office.

