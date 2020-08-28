Over 2,100 cases of COVID-19 reported in Illinois on Friday

Ill. (KWQC) - Over 2,100 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Illinois on Friday. Health officials also announced 20 additional deaths.

Officials with the Illinois Dept. of Public Health (IDPH) announced 2,149 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 229,483 confirmed cases and 7,997 deaths.

The new deaths are being reported out of the following counties:

Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 male 80s

DeKalb County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

Douglas County: 1 male 90s

Greene County: 1 female 70s

Iroquois County: 1 female 80s

Jefferson County: 1 female 90s

Jersey County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

Lake County: 1 male 20s

Richland County: 1 male 90s

Rock Island County: 1 male 80s

Union County: 1 male 50s

Will County: 1 female 70s

Williamson County: 1 female 70s

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 48,383 specimens for a total of 3,924,305. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 21 – August 27 is 4.1%. As of last night, 1,546 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 352 patients were in the ICU and 132 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.