Rock Island County health officials report 15 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department announced 15 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including two additional deaths.

According to the health department, the two additional deaths from COVID-19 were of a woman in her 60s who had been hospitalized and a man in his 80s who was living in a long-term care facility.

The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from the virus is now 59.

The health department is reporting a total of 2,138 cases in the county.

Health officials say 15 patients are being hospitalized as of Friday afternoon.

The new cases are:

1 woman in her 80s

1 woman in her 70s

1 woman in her 60s

2 women in their 50s

2 women in their 30s

3 women in their 20s

1 woman in her teens

1 girl in her teens

1 man in his 60s

1 man in his 50s

1 man in his 20s

No additional information about these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

