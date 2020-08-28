Advertisement

Rock Island County health officials report 15 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths

(KCRG)
By Angela Rose
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department announced 15 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including two additional deaths.

According to the health department, the two additional deaths from COVID-19 were of a  woman in her 60s who had been hospitalized and a man in his 80s who was living in a long-term care facility.

The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from the virus is now 59.

The health department is reporting a total of 2,138 cases in the county.

Health officials say 15 patients are being hospitalized as of Friday afternoon.

The new cases are:

  • 1 woman in her 80s
  • 1 woman in her 70s
  • 1 woman in her 60s
  • 2 women in their 50s
  • 2 women in their 30s
  • 3 women in their 20s
  • 1 woman in her teens
  • 1 girl in her teens
  • 1 man in his 60s
  • 1 man in his 50s
  • 1 man in his 20s

No additional information about these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

