Strong Storms Possible This Afternoon/Evening

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - A FIRST ALERT DAY is in effect today for strong to severe storms this afternoon. A cold front will be moving through this afternoon that will initiate these storms, and northern counties will have the potential after 4 PM. These storms will be moving southeast through the QCA after and will be out of the area before the late evening Friday. The largest thteats will be strong winds and large hail. With a slight risk over our areas, we could see a few of these storms develop into a severe one.

The good news is that after these storms and the cold front, cooler air is on the way! Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s will be welcomed on the afternoons this weekend and will stay to start the work week. Rain chacnes are on and off afte the weekend.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Low: 65°. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny, breezy. High: 80°. Wind: NW 5-10, G 20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT: A few clouds. Low: 57°. Wind: N 0-10 mph.

