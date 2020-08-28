Strong Storms Possible This Afternoon/Evening

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - A First Alert Day in effect for strong to severe storms this afternoon. The main time frame will coincide with a passing cold front between 2PM-10PM. High winds and large hail will be the primary threats. As of right now there is an enhanced risk (risk 3 of 5) over our area. This gives us about a 30% chance for storms becoming severe in our area.

Today’s severe threat will be dependent on cloud cover though. Ongoing storms to our north may create thicker clouds and limit the warming in our area. If we get full sunshine storms will be more widespread this evening. While there is still some uncertainty, storms that do form will go severe quickly. The front will likely be SE of the QC after 7PM. Cooler and more comfortable weather is on the way this weekend with highs mainly in the 70s and 80s.

TODAY: Evening storms. High: 90°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing up. Low: 65°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 79°.

