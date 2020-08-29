Bushnell-Prairie City Schools in McDonough Co. switch to remote learning

BUSHNELL, Ill. (KWQC) - The Bushnell-Prairie City Community Unit School District has announced all schools will return to remote learning, immediately, as a result of a positive COVID-19 case, as well as multiple exposures within the school community.

According to a Facebook post by the district Saturday, officials said Monday, Aug. 31 will be a remote learning planning day, with no student attendance to allow families and staff to adjust.

The district said students, staff, and parents have been notified of the change.

Remote learning will continue through Friday, Sept. 18. The district said at that time information will be gathered to determine whether schools are safe to re-open.

“We made it a week-and-a-half! We are hopeful this is a brief interruption,” wrote the district on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.