Advertisement

Bushnell-Prairie City Schools in McDonough Co. switch to remote learning

The district said students, staff, and parents have been notified of the change.
(WAGM)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUSHNELL, Ill. (KWQC) - The Bushnell-Prairie City Community Unit School District has announced all schools will return to remote learning, immediately, as a result of a positive COVID-19 case, as well as multiple exposures within the school community.

According to a Facebook post by the district Saturday, officials said Monday, Aug. 31 will be a remote learning planning day, with no student attendance to allow families and staff to adjust.

The district said students, staff, and parents have been notified of the change.

Remote learning will continue through Friday, Sept. 18. The district said at that time information will be gathered to determine whether schools are safe to re-open.

“We made it a week-and-a-half! We are hopeful this is a brief interruption,” wrote the district on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Curfew announced in the Rock Island District following fatal shooting Saturday morning

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Courtney Spinelli
Police say 1 person was fatally injured, and 5 others seriously injured in the shooting.

Local

Henry Co. health officials announce 2 more deaths related to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Since the pandemic began, there have been three total deaths in Henry County related to the coronavirus.

News

Rock Island County Health Department reports 51 new COVID-19 cases, 30 within East Moline Correctional Center

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
this brings the total number of cases to 2,189

News

Iowa officials report 1,081 new cases of coronavirus and 17 additional deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
That brings the total number of cases to 63,112 with a positivity rate of 10.1% and 1,108 deaths.

Latest News

News

Illinois police teaming up for “Saturation Saturday”

Updated: 6 hours ago
The event is being held to remind drivers of the dangers of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

News

Modern Woodmen Park hosting movie nights

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Quad Cities River Bandits will be showing classic movie titles at Modern Woodmen Park for select dates now through the end of September.

VOD Recordings

Movie night at Modern Woodmen Park

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Quad Cities River Bandits will be showing classic movie titles at Modern Woodmen Park for select dates now through the end of September.

Crime

Davenport woman in critical condition following Saturday morning shooting

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The victim was sitting in a parked vehicle when she was approached by several subjects on foot, firing several rounds into her vehicle according to police. The shooting is believed to be connected to a previous disturbance call in the area.

News

Shooting in Rock Island District early Saturday leaves one dead, five injured

Updated: 10 hours ago
An early morning shooting in the Rock Island District left one person dead and five others injured, police said.

Breaking

One dead, five injured in early Saturday shooting in the Rock Island District

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Police say they responded to reports of shots fired around 2 a.m. Saturday.