Covid-19 cases spike in Johnson County during first week of classes

It’s day four of classes at the University of Iowa and cases of COVID-19 have reached a record-breaking high.

338 new cases were reported in Johnson County, home of the Hawkeyes, on August 27th.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced bars in six counties, including Johnson County must close to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Bars closed at 5 pm on August 27th, cutting students off from typical first week of school activities.

“I think it’s a great idea that bars are closing today. I think it’s a necessary step in combating the virus. They could have done this a long time ago because students are excited about coming back and partying with their classmates but that’s not something that can happen right now.”It makes me really angry when people are at the bars because they are putting their run ahead of safety,” says Maddie Walding, a student at Iowa.

As a result, some bartenders are out of work.

“When I got the notification today that bars were closing I felt the same panic that I felt when we found out that classes were canceled last semester. I was just sitting there and reading that email and being like ’this is real and this is really serious and life is going to be very different after this,” says a bartender.

“The fact that they announced today that no one is allowed to have in-person student organization activities that says something because it’s not safe to be around another person even though there is still the restrictions of social distancing and wearing face coverings,” Walding says.

The University of Iowa president Bruce Herrald also issued a statement today, mandating all student organization activities to be moved to a virtual format.

“I think that bringing a bunch of people from different states and different counties all together in one location…it blows my mind that we are surprised that this is happening and the university is taken aback that cases are spiking,” another student says.

