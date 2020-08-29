Davenport Mayor issues curfew for Downtown Davenport and Village of East Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On Saturday afternoon, Davenport Mayor Mike Matson signed an Executive Order, issuing a curfew for Downtown Davenport and the Village of East Davenport.

Matson joined Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms at a press conference held Saturday following a shooting in Rock Island that left one person dead and five others injured.

The mayors of the two cities announced the coordinated move was in the ‘interest of public safety.’

The curfew is effective at midnight in Davenport on Aug. 30, for the Downtown Davenport area and the Village of East Davenport.

According to the order, all businesses in the two areas must close at 12 a.m. The curfew expires in Davenport at 5 a.m. on Sunday said Matson.

The curfew areas in Downtown Davenport are bounded by, and include 15th Street on the North, Marquette Street on the West, the Mississippi River on the South and Arlington Street (from 13th Street North) and Tremont Avenue (from 13th Street South to the river) on the East.

The curfew areas in the Village of East Davenport are bounded by, and include McClellan Boulevard on the East from the Mississippi River to Middle Road, west along Middle Road to Jersey Ridge Road, then south on Jersey Ridge Road to Kirkwood Boulevard, plus west along Kirkwood to Eastern Avenue, then South on Eastern Avenue to 12th Street, west along 12th Street to Mississippi Avenue, and south along Mississippi Avenue to the Mississippi River.

Exceptions to the Executive Order apply to only those who are traveling to or from their place of employment, government employees, or credentialed press.

The City of Davenport provided an illustration of the areas included in the Executive Order, below:

