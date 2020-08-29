Advertisement

Davenport woman in critical condition following Saturday morning shooting

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2020
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 600 Douglas Court at 3:11 a.m. on Saturday.  Officials say they located a woman suffering life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound as they arrived on the scene.

The victim was sitting in a parked vehicle when she was approached by several subjects on foot, firing several rounds into her vehicle according to police. The shooting is believed to be connected to a previous disturbance call in the area.

Police say they performed life-saving measures and secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital, then flown to Iowa City Hospitals in critical condition.

This is an active investigation. Police urge anyone with information to call the Davenport Police Department or submit an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

