Dixon, Illinois man arrested on sexual abuse charges

DIXON, Ill. (KWQC) - Dixon Police announced the arrest of Miguel M. Garcia, 23, of Dixon on Friday, Aug. 28.

Garcia is charged with two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, a Class 2 Felony, which can carry a sentence of between 3 and 7 years in prison, if convicted, according to Illinois Statute 720 ILCS 5/11-1.60.

A person convicted of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse must also register as a sex offender in the State of Illinois.

Garcia was processed and taken to the Lee County Jail, where he remains in custody as of Saturday afternoon. His bond has been set at $50,000 cash-only.

TV6 reached out to the Dixon Police Department for a copy of Garcia’s arrest affidavit. It was not immediately available on Saturday and no additional details have been provided by police.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.