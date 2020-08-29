Dry Conditions to Start the Weekend

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - For tonight the cold front will give our area its effects with cooler temperatures and less muggy conditions. Whereas it was feeling oppressive Friday, now it will feel pleasant outside through the rest of the weekend. For cooler temperatures, the afternoons will be filled with upper 70s to low 80s. Although we’re dry this weekend, we do rain chances by the middle of the work week. We could use the rain as most in the QCA are under abnormally dry conditions or a moderate drought.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Low: 65°. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny, breezy. High: 80°. Wind: NW 5-10, G 20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT: A few clouds. Low: 57°. Wind: N 0-10 mph.

