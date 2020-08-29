Advertisement

Dry Conditions to Start the Weekend

Cooler temperatures too.
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - For tonight the cold front will give our area its effects with cooler temperatures and less muggy conditions. Whereas it was feeling oppressive Friday, now it will feel pleasant outside through the rest of the weekend. For cooler temperatures, the afternoons will be filled with upper 70s to low 80s. Although we’re dry this weekend, we do rain chances by the middle of the work week. We could use the rain as most in the QCA are under abnormally dry conditions or a moderate drought.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Low: 65°. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny, breezy. High: 80°. Wind: NW 5-10, G 20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT: A few clouds. Low: 57°. Wind: N 0-10 mph.

Rain will dry out later this evening and we are dry for the weekend.

Strong to severe storms could move through Friday afternoon.

Little change in the unseasonably warm and humid conditions, as we tally up day four of 90 degree temperatures. Readings should return to the upper 60’s to low 70’s tonight, followed by more sunshine and heat on Thursday, with a few pop up storms possible north.

