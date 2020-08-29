Henry Co. health officials announce 2 more deaths related to COVID-19

HENRY CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Henry County Health Department announced Saturday health officials have been notified of two additional COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

Since the pandemic began, there have been three total deaths in Henry County related to the coronavirus.

According to health officials, the two individuals, whose deaths were announced Saturday, a man in his 70s and a man in his 90s, had both earlier tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of two of our Henry County residents due to this illness. Our hearts go out to the families and friends of these two gentlemen who are mourning the loss of their loved one and we send our sincerest condolences,” Henry County Health Department Administrator Duane Stevens said in a statement.

In Henry County, health officials have announced multiple confirmed cases of COVID-19. Public health officials are working to identify and investigate all individuals who were in contact with those cases. According to a release Saturday, federal privacy restrictions prohibit the release of any further information on those investigations.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.