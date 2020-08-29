Advertisement

Illinois police teaming up for “Saturation Saturday”

Source: AP
Source: AP(WTOK)
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ill. (KWQC) - Multiple Illinois law enforcement agencies are teaming up for “Saturation Saturday.”  The event is being held to remind drivers of the dangers of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

During the annual event, Illinois State Police, local police, and Sheriff’s departments will step up to keep impaired drivers off the road.

“Impaired driving has brought tremendous tragedy upon families and has taken far too many innocent lives over the years,” states Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly. “Our goal is always voluntary compliance, but the public should expect strict enforcement of impaired driving laws, not only on Saturation Saturday, but every day of every week on all Illinois roadways.”

The event was created two years ago by Mother’s Against Drunk Driving.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Iowa officials report 1,081 new cases of coronavirus and 17 additional deaths

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
That brings the total number of cases to 63,112 with a positivity rate of 10.1% and 1,108 deaths.

News

Modern Woodmen Park hosting movie nights

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Quad Cities River Bandits will be showing classic movie titles at Modern Woodmen Park for select dates now through the end of September.

VOD Recordings

Movie night at Modern Woodmen Park

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Quad Cities River Bandits will be showing classic movie titles at Modern Woodmen Park for select dates now through the end of September.

Crime

Davenport woman in critical condition following Saturday morning shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The victim was sitting in a parked vehicle when she was approached by several subjects on foot, firing several rounds into her vehicle according to police. The shooting is believed to be connected to a previous disturbance call in the area.

Latest News

News

Shooting in Rock Island District early Saturday leaves one dead, five injured

Updated: 5 hours ago
An early morning shooting in the Rock Island District left one person dead and five others injured, police said.

Breaking

One dead, five injured in early Saturday shooting in the Rock Island District

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Police say they responded to reports of shots fired around 2 a.m. Saturday.

News

Covid-19 cases spike in Johnson County during first week of classes

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Marci Clark
It’s day four of classes at the University of Iowa and cases of covid-19 have reached a record breaking high.

Back To School

Covid-19 cases spike in Johnson County

Updated: 13 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Iowa American Water looking to increase water rates next year

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The review of the request to increase rates is expected to take 10 months.

News

Illinois health officials provide guidance for state polling locations

Updated: 16 hours ago