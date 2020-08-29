Illinois police teaming up for “Saturation Saturday”

Ill. (KWQC) - Multiple Illinois law enforcement agencies are teaming up for “Saturation Saturday.” The event is being held to remind drivers of the dangers of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

During the annual event, Illinois State Police, local police, and Sheriff’s departments will step up to keep impaired drivers off the road.

“Impaired driving has brought tremendous tragedy upon families and has taken far too many innocent lives over the years,” states Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly. “Our goal is always voluntary compliance, but the public should expect strict enforcement of impaired driving laws, not only on Saturation Saturday, but every day of every week on all Illinois roadways.”

The event was created two years ago by Mother’s Against Drunk Driving.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.