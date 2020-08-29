Illinois public health officials report 1,880 new COVID-19 cases, including 11 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - On Saturday the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 1,880 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 11 additional deaths.

Since the pandemic began, there have been a total of 231,363 cases of the COVID-19 in the state of Illinois, including 8,008 deaths.

Governor JB Pritzker said, “Today is a solemn day in Illinois as we’ve now lost 8,000 lives to COVID-19.”

“As we mourn the family, friends and neighbors who have been taken too soon, let’s do our part to prevent more senseless tragedy. Wear a mask. Watch your distance. Wash your hands. Every action counts,” said Pritzker.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories reported 48,784 tests for a total of 3,973,089 since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Aug. 22 through Aug. 28 is 4 percent.

As of last night, 1,563 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 349 patients were in the ICU and 134 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators, according to public health officials.

The 11 additional deaths reported Saturday were in the following counties:

Cook County: 1 male 60s

Jackson County: 1 male 70s

Jersey County: 1 female 70s

Lake County: 1 male 90s

Madison County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s

McHenry County: 1 male 50s

Moultrie County: 1 male 70s

Richland County: 1 male 80s

Rock Island County: 1 male 60s

Will County: 1 male 60s

According to IDPH, the state is reporting a 95 percent recovery rate in Illinois related to COVID-19. The state’s coronavirus website says, “Recovery rate is calculated as the recovered cases divided by the sum of recovered cases and deceased cases.”

IDPH is also reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Public health officials said, “Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.