Iowa American Water looking to increase water rates next year

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa American Water filed a request with the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) on Friday looking to increase water rates.

According to Iowa American Water, the possible adjustment follows “an extensive examination of investments to provide safe, clean and reliable water service.”

The rate review includes almost $87 million in water system improvements in the Iowa Quad Cities, Clinton and Blue Grass from October 2016 to June 2022.

The review of the request to increase rates is expected to take 10 months.

Any new rates set by the IUB at the end of the process would not become effective until mid-2021, which is four years since the last increase.

“By continually improving our water systems, we help reduce the frequency of service interruptions, prevent property damage from water main breaks and enhance fire protection. We carefully plan and invest in our water systems to provide safe, clean, and reliable service to about 216,000 residents in eight eastern Iowa communities,” said President of Iowa American Water Randy Moore, in a news release. “These investments are key to our commitment to provide outstanding service and reliability, both now and for future generations.”

The Iowa Utilities Board has scheduled customer hearings regarding the increased rates.

Three customer comment hearings will be held at the following times:

Clinton – 5:30 p.m. October 15, 2020, at Wild Rose Casino, 777 Wild Rose Drive



Davenport – 5:30 p.m. October 21, 2020, at The River Center (South Building, Great Hall) 136 E. Third St.





Virtual Only – 5:30 p.m. October 28, 2020 (Virtual meeting information will be provided closer to the event date and posted on the IUB website at iub.iowa.gov

For more information on the company’s rate review you can visit the Iowa American Water website.

