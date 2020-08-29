One dead, five injured in early Saturday shooting in the Rock Island District

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police have confirmed that one man has died and five others were seriously injured following an early morning shooting in the Rock Island District.

Police say they responded to reports of shots fired around 2 a.m. Saturday.

The five victims were transported to a local hospital with serious and life-threatening injuries, according to police.

A witness said he was crossing through the area when he said he heard four to eight shots fired. He said hid under a car and, once he saw it was clear, ran to a nearby bar.

Rock Island Police say no arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

