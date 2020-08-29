Modern Woodmen Park hosting movie nights

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities River Bandits will be showing classic movie titles at Modern Woodmen Park for select dates now through the end of September. All tickets will be just $5 with the proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Genesis Health Services Foundation. Movie seating will be at 10% capacity and all seating locations will be socially distanced. Tickets can be purchased at their box office Monday through Friday by calling 563-324-3000 or online.

Movie times:

Saturday, August 29 at 7:30 p.m.)

Step Brothers

Friday, September 11 at 7:30 p.m.)

Batman

Saturday, September 18 at 8:00 p.m.)

Big Lebowski

Friday, September 25 at 7:30 p.m.)

Minions

Saturday, September 26 at 7:30 p.m.)

Sonic the Hedgehog

