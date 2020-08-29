Mostly Clear Weekend, Cooler Temperatures

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Well we’re feeling that cold front now! Temperatures this afternoon have been 10-15 degrees cooler compared to Friday afternoon. The cooler temperatures are here to stay for a while, with mornings starting in the 50s and afternoons topping out in the upper 70s to low 80s. Expect more clouds into Sunday afternoon, but we’re dry all weekend. Rain chances will return by Monday afternoon. To start the next month we’ll keep much of the same with the cooler temperatures!

TONIGHT: Cooler. Low: 54°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: A few clouds by late afternoon. High: 81°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low: 58°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

