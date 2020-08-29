Mostly Sunny and Pleasant Weather This Weekend

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - The front that provided us with last night’s storms also ushered in some cooler air, breaking our five day heat wave just in time for the weekend. Look for mostly sunny and pleasant conditions for today and Sunday, with highs reaching the upper 70′s to the lower 80′s. Rain chances return for the start of the week, with highs in the mid 70′s to near 80 degrees.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and pleasant. High: 81°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 56°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Warm sunshine, with a few clouds moving in by afternoon. High: 80°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.