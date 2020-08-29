Advertisement

Rock Island County Health Department reports 51 new COVID-19 cases, 30 within East Moline Correctional Center

This brings the total number of cases to 2,189 in the county.
Rock Island County Health Department.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reported Saturday 51 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 2,189.

Health officials said 30 of the cases reported Saturday are associated with an outbreak at the East Moline Correctional Center. The number of deaths stands at 59 overall in the county.

The new cases are:

· 1 man in his 80s

· 2 men in their 60s

· 5 men in their 50s

· 12 men in their 40s

· 9 men in their 30s

· 9 men in their 20s

· 4 women in their 60s

· 1 woman in her 50s

· 4 women in their 40s

· 3 women in their 20s

· 1 girl younger than 1

