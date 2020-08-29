Curfew announced in the Rock Island District following fatal shooting Saturday morning

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Chief Jeff VenHuizen of the Rock Island Police Department and Mayor Mike Thoms held a press conference Saturday following a fatal shooting in the early morning hours in the Rock Island District.

During the briefing, Thoms issued an executive order that included a curfew and business closures in the District beginning at 12 a.m. midnight on Aug. 30.

Police have confirmed a 43-year-old man has died and five others were seriously injured in an early morning shooting that occurred around 2 a.m. Saturday in the Rock Island District.

Officers said they responded to a report of a fight around 2:08 a.m. The first officer to arrive reported shots fired as he was approaching the scene.

Officers located four victims around the scene, including the 43-year-old man, who died of his injuries. The other victims were a 42-year-old man, who sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, a 29-year-old man, who sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and hand, and a 22-year-old man who sustained a gunshot wound to the neck.

Minutes later, police said shots fired were reported in the area of 19th Street and 2nd Avenue, where a fifth victim was located and a sixth victim approached the officers on foot.

The fifth victim, a 28-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen, and police say the sixth victim, a 30-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.

Thoms said at Saturday’s press conference, “The City of Rock Island does not tolerate this type of crime.”

One victim was undergoing emergency surgery and two others were transported to trauma centers, said police.

“All available resources” have been called in to assist in the investigation, police said.

A witness told TV6 he was crossing through the area when he heard “four to eight shots fired.” The man said he hid under a car, and once he saw it was clear, ran to a nearby bar.

Police have not announced any arrests. The investigation is ongoing.

According to police, a reward of $5,000 is being offered through Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities for information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities.

Anyone with video recordings of either incident is asked to submit their videos to the police department or through the Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities “P3 Tips” mobile app.

