Advertisement

Univ. of Northern Iowa releases COVID-19 test results, will report new data every Monday & Friday

The campanile on the University of Northern Iowa campus on August 26, 2019. (Mary Green/KCRG)
The campanile on the University of Northern Iowa campus on August 26, 2019. (Mary Green/KCRG)(KCRG)
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Northern Iowa began to release its COVID-19 results on Friday.

The data will be updated every Monday and Friday and will be shared in a way to protect the individual’s privacy. The data can be found here. Between August 17 and August 27, the Student Health Center administered 225 tests, with 62 people testing positive for COVID-19 and 163 testing negative.

“Timely, accurate information is a powerful tool for fighting COVID-19, and we believe everyone in the community deserves to have access to it as we work together to stop this virus,” said President Mark A. Nook. “As we make this announcement, we also want to send our support to those Panthers who are recovering in isolation or protecting others while in quarantine.”

31 people who have tested positive are students living on campus, who are within a 10-day, CDC mandated isolation period. 81 students living on campus housing are still in a 14-day, CDC mandated quarantine period due to close contact with a person who tested positive.

“Efficient, accurate testing is important to the university’s mitigation strategy,” said Shelley O’Connell, director of the UNI Student Health Center. “These metrics are being tracked closely to help us respond quickly through contact tracing and other means.”

Each morning, faculty and staff at UNI receive an email from Panther Health with a survey link to track their health and help determine if that person should come to campus or stay home. Anyone who receives a positive test result is required to self-report. UNI continues to call on everyone to use face covering and social distance.

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 must isolate for 10 days. The public health team at UNI will then interview the person and contact others who may have been exposed and those people must self-quarantine for 14 days even if they test negative.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

Covid-19 cases spike in Johnson County

Updated: 15 minutes ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Iowa American Water looking to increase water rates next year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The review of the request to increase rates is expected to take 10 months.

News

Illinois health officials provide guidance for state polling locations

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Martin Luther King Jr. Center to offer remote learning care for Rock Island-Milan students

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Crews pour concrete, paint arch joints for new I-74 Bridge

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
There are additional updates on Moline traffic around the bridge work.

Latest News

News

Davenport Police: Body found in river near boat ramp off Marquette Street

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Man charged with crashing vehicle into Davenport car dealership

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

New Windsor under boil order

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The city clerk told TV6 the boil order is in effect until further notice.

News

Arrest affidavits reveal new details on fatal shooting in Davenport apartment Saturday

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

One dead after single-vehicle accident in Port Byron

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency to go back to normal hours on Monday

Updated: 5 hours ago