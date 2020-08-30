Cooler Air to End August
Starting September with the same
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - While the cold front wasn’t able to bring widespread rain yesterday, it did cool our temperatures.
Saturday afternoon has been filled with temperatures in the 70s, with a few breaking the 80 degree mark. A similar afternoon is in store for Sunday! In fact, dew points have dropped to the low 50s and they’ll be steady through the weekend; That means we’ll be comfortable!
We’ve been able to see relief from the heat wave earlier this week. The rest of the weekend is going to open our options back up to spend time outdoors!
