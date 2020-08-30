Cooler Air to End August

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - While the cold front wasn’t able to bring widespread rain yesterday, it did cool our temperatures.

As of 4 PM Saturday, temperatures were 10 to 15 degrees cooler compared to Friday afternoon. (kwqc)

Saturday afternoon has been filled with temperatures in the 70s, with a few breaking the 80 degree mark. A similar afternoon is in store for Sunday! In fact, dew points have dropped to the low 50s and they’ll be steady through the weekend; That means we’ll be comfortable!

The muggy conditions have come to an end thanks to the cold front. (kwqc)

We’ve been able to see relief from the heat wave earlier this week. The rest of the weekend is going to open our options back up to spend time outdoors!

After the heat earlier this week, we've seen relief just in time for the weekend. (kwqc)

