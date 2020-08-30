Illinois public health officials report 1,992 new cases, 11 deaths
SPRINGFIELD, Illinois (KWQC) - On Sunday the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 1,992 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 11 additional deaths.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories reported 43,693 specimens for a total of 4,016,782.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 23 – August 29 is 4.2%.
As of last night, 1,472 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 328 patients were in the ICU and 155 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The 11 additional deaths reported Sunday were in the following counties:
- Bureau County: 1 male 70s
- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 females 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s
- Lake County: 1 female 80s
- Madison County: 1 female 70
