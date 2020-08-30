Advertisement

Iowa Dept. of Public Health addresses COVID-19 data fluctuation on website

IDPH explained why the numbers appeared different on the coronavirus resource page Saturday night.
Iowa Department of Public Health
Iowa Department of Public Health
By Courtney Spinelli
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 11:11 PM CDT
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - On Saturday morning, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) website showed a total of 63,112 cases of COVID-19, with 1,108 reported deaths since the pandemic began.

Multiple TV6 viewers reached out later in the day with concerns the state’s coronavirus resource page showed a fluctuation in numbers.

Saturday evening, the IDPH website showed the total number of cases, tests, and reported deaths was significantly below what numbers showed Saturday morning.

TV6 reached out for information on the change in data, and IDPH said, “A maintenance upgrade to the state’s website caused the numbers to fluctuate temporarily.”

As of Saturday night at 11 p.m., the data on the website shows 63,455 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa, and there have been 1,109 reported deaths. This is an increase of 343 cases since Saturday morning.

