Iowa officials report 990 cases of coronavirus and two additional deaths

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 990 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 2 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the total number of cases to 64,102 with a positivity rate of 10.2% and 1,110 deaths.

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, 630.442 have been tested and 46,394 have recovered in Iowa.

In Scott County, there were 20 additional cases of coronavirus and no additional death. That brings the county’s total to 2,179 positive cases and 20 deaths. 29,666 tests have been conducted, with 1,622 recoveries in the county.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.