Advertisement

Iowa officials report 990 cases of coronavirus and two additional deaths

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(MGN Image)
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 990 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 2 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the total number of cases to 64,102 with a positivity rate of 10.2% and 1,110 deaths.

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, 630.442 have been tested and 46,394 have recovered in Iowa.

In Scott County, there were 20 additional cases of coronavirus and no additional death. That brings the county’s total to 2,179 positive cases and 20 deaths. 29,666 tests have been conducted, with 1,622 recoveries in the county.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rock Island reacts to shooting in District

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Michael Tilka
The shooting left five injured, one dead

News

Drive up and drop off event hosted in Moline

Updated: 11 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Illinois police team up for "Saturation Saturday"

Updated: 11 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Rock Island County Health Department reports 51 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 11 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

Latest News

News

Davenport woman in critical condition following Saturday morning shooting

Updated: 11 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Iowa officials report 1,081 new cases of coronavirus and 17 additional deaths

Updated: 12 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Davenport Mayor issues curfew for Downtown Davenport and Village of East Davenport

Updated: 17 hours ago
The coordinated move was in conjunction with Rock Island city officials and in the ‘interest of public safety.’

News

Rock Island County Health Department reports 51 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
this brings the total number of cases to 2,189

News

Iowa officials report 1,081 new cases of coronavirus and 17 additional deaths

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
That brings the total number of cases to 63,112 with a positivity rate of 10.1% and 1,108 deaths.

News

Illinois police teaming up for “Saturation Saturday”

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 9:55 AM CDT
The event is being held to remind drivers of the dangers of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.