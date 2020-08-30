Advertisement

McDonough Co. Health Dept. reports confirmed COVID-19 ’outbreak’ at Trinity Academy in Industry

MCHD said Trinity Academy is following recommended CDC guidelines to clean and disinfect the facility.
By Courtney Spinelli
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
INDUSTRY, Ill. (KWQC) - The McDonough County Health Department (MCHD) issued an alert Saturday about an ’outbreak’ at a school in Industry, Illinois, as well as public exposure.

According to public health officials, MCHD is reporting a confirmed COVID-19 case at Trinity Academy and is working to conduct contact tracing and contact close individuals to the person in an effort to reduce the risk of additional transmissions.

Public health officials ask anyone who may have been exposed to monitor for symptoms and encouraged them to get tested if they begin to exhibit symptoms.

MCHD said anyone experiencing ’unmanageable’ symptoms of fever, cough, or shortness of breath should call their primary care provider or contact the McDonough District Hospital’s nurse telephone hotline at 309-836-1715. The hotline is available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on weekends from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information on current cases and information about the McDonough County Health Department’s COVID-19 response, you can visit their coronavirus resource page. The county is currently reporting 23 active cases of COVID-19.

Since the pandemic began, the McDonough County Health Department has reported 182 cases of COVID-19, including 16 deaths. There are 143 people considered recovered from COVID-19 in the county.

