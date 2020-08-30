Advertisement

Mostly Clear Weekend, Cooler Temperatures

Comfortable end to the weekend.
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Well we’re feeling that cold front now! Temperatures this afternoon were in the low 80s at most, a near 10 degree drop in most places compared to Friday. The cooler temperatures are here to stay for a while, with mornings starting in the 50s and afternoons topping out in the upper 70s to low 80s. Expect more clouds into Sunday afternoon, but we’re dry all weekend. Rain chances will return by Monday afternoon. To start the next month we’ll keep much of the same with the cooler temperatures!

TONIGHT: Cooler. Low: 54°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: A few clouds by late afternoon. High: 81°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low: 58°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

