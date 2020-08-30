Multi-vehicle crash reported on I-80 eastbound near Walcott

WALCOTT, Iowa (KWQC) - A multi-vehicle crash was reported Sunday afternoon on I-80 Eastbound near Walcott.

As of 4:15 p.m., the eastbound lanes on I-80 where the crash occurred remained shut down.

According to officials on scene, five vehicles were involved in the accident. One of the drivers involved in the crash told TV6 the it occurred shortly after 2 p.m.

The crash involved two tractor-trailers, one fuel truck, and two passenger vehicles.

Iowa State Patrol said preliminary investigation shows a tractor-trailer struck the back of a fuel truck, then careened off the side of the road, catching fire. The exact cause of the fire, officials said, is not known.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was transported to the hospital. Police said their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. No other injuries were reported in the crash.

TV6 reported agencies on scene included the Walcott Fire Department, Blue Grass Fire Department, and Davenport Fire Department as well as Iowa State Patrol

This is a developing story. Stay with TV6 as we learn more.

