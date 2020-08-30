North Scott superintendent tests positive for COVID-19

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - North Scott Community School District Superintendent Joe Stutting has tested positive for COVID-19.

Stutting confirmed the news to TV6 Saturday night. He said the results of his test came back Saturday and that he has quarantined since last Thursday.

According to Stutting, a press release with more information is expected to be issued Sunday.

The first day of school for the North Scott Community School District was on Tuesday, Aug. 25. In a post on the district’s website, it reads, “We want to thank our entire staff and community for not allowing this challenge to define us. We all need to do our part to help make this school year a success. First, if you are sick or have been exposed to COVID-19 stay home. Second, social distance and mask up both in school and out of school. Finally wash your hands frequently. We are looking forward to seeing our students on Tuesday. If we all do our part we can have a successful school year.”

TV6 spoke with Stutting Tuesday about the district’s decision to go with a one-hundred percent in person learning model, with a remote learning option.

